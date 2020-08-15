Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in River North

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for someone suspected of sexually assaulting a person at knifepoint Friday in River North.The man, believed to be in his early-to-mid 20s, followed someone into a building about 1:35 a.m. in the 100 block of West Huron Street and grabbed them, Chicago police said. He forced the person into a stairwell, holding a knife.After the assault, he took the person's cellphone and belongings and ran, police said.The suspect is described as 5-foot-7 to 6-feet tall with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a face mask, blue latex gloves and all black clothing.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.