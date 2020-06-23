4 shot in Burnside, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. near East 91st Street and South Ellis Avenue. A large police presence and multiple ambulances were apparent at the scene.Three people were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition. One person was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. No information about the victims, including their ages and genders, have been released.