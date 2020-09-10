Man shot in the eye by paintball in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A 29-year-old man was shot in the eye by a paintball Thursday in the South Loop.According to Chicago police, around 12:30 a.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 700-block of South Michigan Avenue with another man, 26, when someone in a passing white-colored sedan fired a paintball gun at them.The 29-year-old was struck in the eye and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.The second man was struck in the chest but not injured.No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.