The 2010s: Chicago news stories that defined the decade

2011: Groundhog Day Blizzard
A winter storm dumped nearly two feet of snow on February 1-2, 2011, crippling the city and stranding hundreds of vehicles on Lake Shore Drive overnight.
2012: Rod Blagojevich reports to prison
After he was convicted of corruption in 2011, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich began serving his 14-year prison sentence in Colorado in March 2012.
2013: Same-sex marriage legalized in Illinois
On November 20, 2013, Illinois became the 16th state to allow same-sex marriages. The law took effect the following summer.
2014: High waves close Lake Shore Drive
On October 31, 2014, rush hour traffic ground to a halt as high winds caused huge waves to crash on Lake Shore Drive.
2015: Laquan McDonald shooting video released
On November 24, 2015, the city released dash cam video of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times, setting off weeks of protests across the city.
2015: Lt. Joe Gliniewicz stages his own suicide
Two months after Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz was found dead, investigators determined his death was a "carefully staged suicide" to cover-up years of embezzlement.
2016: Chicago Cubs win the World Series
Lovable losers for generations, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings.
2016: Donald Trump elected president
Donald Trump claimed his place as America's 45th president, an astonishing victory for the celebrity businessman and political novice.
2018: Jason Van Dyke found guilty in Laquan McDonald's murder
Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer who killed a black 17-year-old, Laquan McDonald, was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was the first Chicago officer to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting in more than 50 years.
2019: Jussie Smollett claims he was attacked in Chicago
"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January 2019 that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then.
2019: R. Kelly arrested on federal sex crime charges
Chicago singer R. Kelly faces dozens of state and federal sex crime charges, including sexual assault, child pornography and obstruction of justice.