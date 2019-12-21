The 2010s: Chicago news stories that defined the decade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5096133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The blizzard of 2011 dropped more than 20 inches of snow on Chicago, stranding hundreds on Lake Shore Drive.

2011: Groundhog Day Blizzard

2012: Rod Blagojevich reports to prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=90030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Monday saw dozens of couples lining up to exercise their newly-acquired right to wed.

2013: Same-sex marriage legalized in Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=375226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> High waves from Lake Michigan caused flooding on northbound Lake Shore Drive.

2014: High waves close Lake Shore Drive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5083263" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke is a story with ripple effects beyond the court case that follows.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1068465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A timeline of the investigation into the death of Lt. Joe Gliniewicz.

2015: Lt. Joe Gliniewicz stages his own suicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1713421" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of protesters opposed to Donald Trump and his policies marched around the Loop on Inauguration Day.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4420416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was taken into custody after a Cook County judge revoked his bail. Van Dyke was found guilty in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5363456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

2019: R. Kelly arrested on federal sex crime charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the decade comes to a close, take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in Chicago during the 2010s.A winter storm dumped nearly two feet of snow on February 1-2, 2011, crippling the city and stranding hundreds of vehicles on Lake Shore Drive overnight.After he was convicted of corruption in 2011, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich began serving his 14-year prison sentence in Colorado in March 2012.On November 20, 2013, Illinois became the 16th state to allow same-sex marriages. The law took effect the following summer.On October 31, 2014, rush hour traffic ground to a halt as high winds caused huge waves to crash on Lake Shore Drive.On November 24, 2015, the city released dash cam video of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times, setting off weeks of protests across the city.Two months after Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz was found dead, investigators determined his death was a "carefully staged suicide" to cover-up years of embezzlement.Lovable losers for generations, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings.Donald Trump claimed his place as America's 45th president, an astonishing victory for the celebrity businessman and political novice.Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer who killed a black 17-year-old, Laquan McDonald, was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was the first Chicago officer to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting in more than 50 years."Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January 2019 that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then.Chicago singer R. Kelly faces dozens of state and federal sex crime charges, including sexual assault, child pornography and obstruction of justice.