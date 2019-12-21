The 2010s: Chicago news stories that defined the decade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the decade comes to a close, take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in Chicago during the 2010s.

RAW VIDEO: 'Groundhog Day Blizzard' strands drivers on Lake Shore Drive

EMBED More News Videos

The blizzard of 2011 dropped more than 20 inches of snow on Chicago, stranding hundreds on Lake Shore Drive.



2011: Groundhog Day Blizzard
A winter storm dumped nearly two feet of snow on February 1-2, 2011, crippling the city and stranding hundreds of vehicles on Lake Shore Drive overnight.

2012: Rod Blagojevich reports to prison
After he was convicted of corruption in 2011, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich began serving his 14-year prison sentence in Colorado in March 2012.

WATCH: Same-sex couples line up for marriage licenses in Illinois
EMBED More News Videos

Monday saw dozens of couples lining up to exercise their newly-acquired right to wed.



2013: Same-sex marriage legalized in Illinois
On November 20, 2013, Illinois became the 16th state to allow same-sex marriages. The law took effect the following summer.

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Huge waves crash on Lake Shore Drive
EMBED More News Videos

High waves from Lake Michigan caused flooding on northbound Lake Shore Drive.



2014: High waves close Lake Shore Drive
On October 31, 2014, rush hour traffic ground to a halt as high winds caused huge waves to crash on Lake Shore Drive.

TIMELINE: Laquan McDonald shooting, Jason Van Dyke trial

EMBED More News Videos

The shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke is a story with ripple effects beyond the court case that follows.



2015: Laquan McDonald shooting video released
On November 24, 2015, the city released dash cam video of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times, setting off weeks of protests across the city.

TIMELINE: Lt. Joe Gliniewicz death investigation
EMBED More News Videos

A timeline of the investigation into the death of Lt. Joe Gliniewicz.



2015: Lt. Joe Gliniewicz stages his own suicide
Two months after Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz was found dead, investigators determined his death was a "carefully staged suicide" to cover-up years of embezzlement.

PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade


2016: Chicago Cubs win the World Series
Lovable losers for generations, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings.

WATCH: Thousands of Trump protesters march in downtown Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of protesters opposed to Donald Trump and his policies marched around the Loop on Inauguration Day.



2016: Donald Trump elected president

Donald Trump claimed his place as America's 45th president, an astonishing victory for the celebrity businessman and political novice.

WATCH: Jason Van Dyke taken into custody after being found guilty
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was taken into custody after a Cook County judge revoked his bail. Van Dyke was found guilty in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.



2018: Jason Van Dyke found guilty in Laquan McDonald's murder
Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer who killed a black 17-year-old, Laquan McDonald, was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was the first Chicago officer to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting in more than 50 years.

TIMELINE: Key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett
EMBED More News Videos

"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of



2019: Jussie Smollett claims he was attacked in Chicago
"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January 2019 that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then.

TIMELINE: History of sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



2019: R. Kelly arrested on federal sex crime charges
Chicago singer R. Kelly faces dozens of state and federal sex crime charges, including sexual assault, child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopyear in review
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
CPS teacher collects over 1,000 gifts for students in Bronzeville
Judge clears way for trial of accused Illinois White Rabbit militia leader
USPS hiring in Chicago area
Crystal Lake Food Pantry serves more than 1M meals each year
Inmate briefly escapes custody at Bridgeview courthouse
Show More
Man admits killing girlfriend on cruise ship
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash, 4 injured
Chicago youth learn how to heal through Circles & Ciphers
Officials: Please don't bring weed to airport, even when it's legal
Mourners remember legacy of Gary's first black mayor
More TOP STORIES News