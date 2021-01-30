chicago proud

Chicago mail carrier helps save elderly woman's life in Dunning

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mail carrier in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood helped save the life of an elderly woman on her route.

Shonda Lemon was working her regular route when she noticed 89-year-old Helen Iwanski hadn't picked up her mail in three days. Concerned, she called Chicago police.

When police arrived, they discovered Iwanski had fallen in her home three days prior, and was unable to get up.

"It really made me cry because, to be laying in one spot for three days at the age of 89 years old, I can only imagine what she was thinking and feeling for three whole days," Lemon said.

Iwanski was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is now recovering at a rehab facility.

Lemon said she is waiting for Iwanski to return home so she can visit her in person.
