drunk driving

Prominent former Chicago alderman arrested for alcohol-related incident on Near North Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prominent former Chicago alderman was arrested for an alcohol-related incident that damaged several cars, according to police.

Authorities said the 48-year-old suspect was headed southbound on Astor Street when he hit several parked vehicles along a four-block stretch of Astor on the Near North Side.

The former alderman struck a tree after hit the parked cars. The driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition and charges are pending, officials say.
