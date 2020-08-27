Chicago OEMC holding public safety drill downtown Thursday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A public safety drill takes place Thursday in Chicago's Central Business District.

On Wednesday, barricades were being set up in the Gold Coast to prepare for the drill.

The perimeter of the drill will be Division Street on the north, 18th Street on the south, Clark Street on the west and Lake Shore Drive on the east.

Access to the area will not be restricted but you should expect some traffic.

Alderman Brian Hopkins said after two rounds of looting this summer, the city has improved its response with support from state and federal agencies.

Alderman Hopkins said they do not expect any large-scale protests here this weekend.
