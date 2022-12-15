OEMC, Chicago agencies issue reminder about services ahead of winter

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the heads of city departments are reminding Chicago residents about winter services.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago city managers are reminding residents to start preparing for winter.

The season officially starts next Wednesday. One resource they want all residents to use is creating a smart 9-1-1 family safety profile in case of an emergency.

"Profiles can include information on medical conditions, important household information, pets, emergency contacts and more," OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice.

The profile gives details that could impact response time when 9-1-1 is called.

City managers also reminding everyone to make sure they have safety kits in their homes and sign up for emergency alerts before winter weather comes.