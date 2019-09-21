Chicago officer pleads guilty in crash data-for-bribes case

CHICAGO -- A Chicago Police officer has pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes from an attorney's referral service in exchange for information about people recently involved in traffic accidents.

The Chicago Tribune reports that as part of Kevin Tate's guilty plea in federal court on Friday to conspiracy to commit bribery, he admitted taking at least $10,000 from attorney Richard Burton's National Attorney Referral Service.

Burton, who paid the money to get a jump on soliciting traffic accident victims as clients, pleaded guilty in June to the same charge. A second officer, Milot Cadichon, pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Tate faces a sentence of about three years in prison when he returns to court for sentencing in January.
