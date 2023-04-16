WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago O'Hare Airport 'people mover' out of service, causing delays for travelers

ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Sunday, April 16, 2023 11:02PM
People mover out of service at O'Hare, causing delays
EMBED <>More Videos

The people mover went out of service at Chicago O'Hare Aiport, causing delays for travelers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "people mover" at Chicago O'Hare Airport is out of service on Sunday afternoon, causing delays for travelers.

ABC7 spoke with frustrated passengers, waiting to be transported on shuttle buses and even school buses at Terminal 1.

When the automated train's service first went out, there were large crowds of people trying to figure out how to get around the airport. That train takes people from terminal to terminal.

Crews are working to restore service. There's no word yet on when service could be restored for travelers.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW