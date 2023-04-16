The people mover went out of service at Chicago O'Hare Aiport, causing delays for travelers.

Chicago O'Hare Airport 'people mover' out of service, causing delays for travelers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "people mover" at Chicago O'Hare Airport is out of service on Sunday afternoon, causing delays for travelers.

ABC7 spoke with frustrated passengers, waiting to be transported on shuttle buses and even school buses at Terminal 1.

When the automated train's service first went out, there were large crowds of people trying to figure out how to get around the airport. That train takes people from terminal to terminal.

Crews are working to restore service. There's no word yet on when service could be restored for travelers.

