Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Illinois' confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 93; parents scramble to find child care ahead of school closures

By and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Park District crews are getting ready to host students who otherwise might not have a place to go as schools temporarily shut down across the state.

Parents are facing a major child care dilemma after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all K-12 schools in the state will close from Tuesday, March 17, through March 30.

It's an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the state's number of confirmed cases climbed to 93 Sunday.

Free and reduced-price lunches will still be available to qualifying students during CPS closures. Families can pick food up from their nearest CPS school starting Tuesday and on all weekdays throughout the closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To help parents with childcare, the Chicago Park District will offer special programming at 18 parks across the city, starting Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Parents are facing a major child care dilemma after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all K-12 schools will close for weeks to combat the spread of COVID-19.



RELATED: Coronavirus Chicago Update: School closings, events canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Those sites, like Foscoe Park on the Near West Side, are getting a deep cleaning this weekend.

Alonzo Williams, the Park District's chief program officer, said they're cleaning walls and counter tops where the disease could potentially spread.

Williams said its activities for students will be altered to keep in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for avoiding the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Update: What to know about 64 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area effects

Activities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and they'll be capped at 250 people to limit the size of gatherings.

Each of these special programs is free, but families are asked to send their children with a bag lunch.

With so many more students about to be out of class, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking the business community for help.

"We need them to review their policies and be as accommodating as possible," Lightfoot said. "No parent should be forced to pick between staying home with a child or earning a paycheck."

For those at city parks, Williams said there will be space to isolate people if they become sick on-site.

"But as of right now, we're still working on trying to figure out from a health component how can we partner with someone else to provide a service that we don't have," Williams said.

A full list of parks open during this time can be found at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.

The 18 parks offering enhanced programming:
Central
-Eckhart, 1330 W. Chicago Avenue
-Columbus, 500 S. Central Avenue
-Fosco, 1312 S. Racine
-Piotrowski,4247 W. 31st Street
-McKinley, 2210 W. Pershing Road
-Kennicott, 4434 S. Lake Park Avenue

North
-Norwood, 5801 N. Natoma
-Kosciuszko Park, 2732 N. Avers

-Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Avenue
-Sauganash, 5861 N. Kostner Avenue
-Margate, 4921 N. Marine Drive
-Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Road
South
-West Lawn, 4233 W. 65th Street
-Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th Street
-Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island
-Ridge Park, 9625 S. Longwood Drive
-West Pullman, 401 W. 123rd Street
-Avalon Park, 1215 E. 83rd Street
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoillnessoutbreaklori lightfootjb pritzkercoronaviruschicago public schoolsillinoischicago park districteducationcatholic schoolschool closingscpsu.s. & worldschool closures
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News