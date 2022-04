CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ribbon-cutting will be held for a new track and field facility in Jackson Park Wednesday morning.The facility is being named to honor pioneering Black athlete and South Side native Bob Pickens. The Hyde Park Herald reports that he not only played for the Chicago Bears in the late 60s, but in 1964, he was the first Black to wrestle in the Summer Olympics.Pickens was on the Chicago Park District board and died in 2018.The Obama Foundation is funding the new fieldhouse.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for the event at 64th Street and Stony Island Avenue at 9:30 a.m.