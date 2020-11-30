Winter parking ban begins Tuesday; violators to be towed, hit with $230 in fines

CHICAGO -- Chicago's annual overnight winter parking ban takes effect early Tuesday on more than 100 miles of major city streets.The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., and lasts from Dec. 1 to April 1, according to the Office of Emergency Management.Nearly 250 vehicles were towed on the first night of the ban last year.Violators can face a minimum $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $20-per-day storage fee. Towed vehicles are taken to pounds at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.The bans were implemented after traffic came to a standstill during major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979. The city says the parking ban on "critical roadways" ensures that plows and salt trucks can quickly respond to winter storms.A separate, snow-related parking ban, exists on 500 miles of other roads when there's 2 inches of snow - regardless of date.The city said drivers can avoid violations by checking street signage. A complete map of impacted streets can be found on the city's website.