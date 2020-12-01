parking

Winter parking ban begins; violators to be towed, hit with $230 in fines

CHICAGO -- Chicago's annual overnight winter parking ban took effect early Tuesday on more than 100 miles of major city streets.

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., and lasts from Dec. 1 to April 1, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Nearly 250 vehicles were towed on the first night of the ban last year.

Violators can face a minimum $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $20-per-day storage fee. Towed vehicles are taken to pounds at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

The bans were implemented after traffic came to a standstill during major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979. The city says the parking ban on "critical roadways" ensures that plows and salt trucks can quickly respond to winter storms.

A separate, snow-related parking ban, exists on 500 miles of other roads when there's 2 inches of snow - regardless of date.

The city said drivers can avoid violations by checking street signage. A complete map of impacted streets can be found on the city's website.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
