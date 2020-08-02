volunteerism

Volunteers help keep city's parks clean through 'Pitch in for the Parks!' initiative

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Pitch in for the Parks!" invites community groups, corporate teams and individual volunteers to participate in keeping the city's parks clean.

The initiative is in partnership with the Chicago Park District and communities across the city.

Willa Iglitzen Lang, executive director of the Chicago Parks Foundation discussed the initiative.

More than 1,000 people have volunteered in the last few weeks, Lang said.

"Pitch in for the Parks shifts the stewardship opportunity back to the communities so they can build a stronger sense of pride and ownership of their parks by helping to keep them clean, while modeling giving back to others," Lang said. "When you invest in a park you are investing in the communities who love and use them. And for that we say thank you!"

Interested volunteers find more information online.
