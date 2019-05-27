Chicago Pastor, tutor charged with multiple sex crimes for inappropriately touching twin girls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County man has been accused of sexually assaulting twin girls he was tutoring.

Jeffery Parks, 51, allegedly touched the 12-year-old girls inappropriately, according to police.

He was their tutor for about three years up until this February when the girls spoke up about the incidents.

The girls reported to police that the incidents began in 2017.

Parks is also a Pastor at Good Shepherd Church in Chicago.

He's now in police custody and facing several charges, including felony predatory criminal assault, as well as aggravated criminal abuse. He's being held on $100,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkchicago crimesex crimesexual assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 5 killed in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
Bill to remove abortion restrictions heads to Illinois House Monday
89-year-old woman killed in crash involving CPD officers
One Eleven Food Hall brings diverse food options to Pullman
Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table
Three vehicle crash injures 5, including 2 babies
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Show More
Boy, 16, missing from Chicago Lawn
Back of the Yards teen, Leslie Alarcon-Arajuo, missing
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Thundershowers, especially south Sunday
Minnesota moves toward banning 'conversion therapy'
Memorial Day 2019: Chicago remembers fallen military members
More TOP STORIES News