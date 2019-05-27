Chicago Pastor, tutor charged with multiple sex crimes for inappropriately touching twin girls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County man has been accused of sexually assaulting twin girls he was tutoring.Jeffery Parks, 51, allegedly touched the 12-year-old girls inappropriately, according to police.He was their tutor for about three years up until this February when the girls spoke up about the incidents.The girls reported to police that the incidents began in 2017.Parks is also a Pastor at Good Shepherd Church in Chicago.He's now in police custody and facing several charges, including felony predatory criminal assault, as well as aggravated criminal abuse. He's being held on $100,000 bond.