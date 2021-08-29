Documentary feature on Chicago's Piping Plovers will debut at Music Box Theatre in September

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monty and Rose, a pair of endangered Piping Plovers, have nested the past three summers on Montrose Beach.A new feature-length film chronicles the lives of the beloved pair over five years. It's a follow-up to a 2019 documentary short.Monty and Rose have just finished raising tow fledglings this year at Montrose Beach.Among those interviewed in the movie are "Plover Mother" Tamima Itani, actor and artist Tony Fitzpatrick, and more.Bob Dolgan wrote and directed "Monty and Rose 2." It will debut at the Music Box Theatre on Sept. 4 and 1 p.m. and will show again on Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m.The Sept. 4 screening also features a panel discussion with the filmmaker and cast.