Chicago Police 25th District Commander Anthony Escamilla demoted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck is already making changes within the Chicago Police Department, starting with a demotion.Beck demoted 25th District Commander Anthony Escamilla to the rank of captain.A CPD spokesperson confirmed Tuesday night that after weeks of meetings with command staff members, Beck decided Tuesday he "wanted to go in a different direction" for leadership of the district.Commanders are appointed positions, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, so Escamilla will return to the rank of captain.The Chicago Tribune reported that Escamilla had faced controversy earlier this year when the Inspector General recommended he be fired over accusations he had officers babysit his son, who has special needs.