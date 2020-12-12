Man shot by off-duty police officer in Albany Park, taken to hospital for treatment, officials say

CHICAGO -- An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Friday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.The off-duty officer heard shots about 10:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road and approached a vehicle, Chicago police said.During a confrontation with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discharged his weapon and struck a man in the hand, police said.The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment and was placed into custody, police said. The officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital for observation.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident and will place the involved officer on administrative duty for 30 days.