Chicago police announce GunStat Initiative for tracking guns across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the launch of the GunStat Initiative in an effort to track guns across the city.In partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, the Cook County Sheriff and other partners, the initiative will utilize all their internal data and statistics on criminal activity, prosecutorial decisions and disposition outcomes to better focus on crime patterns, the city said."Chicago's public leaders have a fundamental obligation to ensure that residents are safe and have uniform access to public safety services," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Today, we're bringing everyone to the table to build on our 'all-hands-on-deck' effort to create real, widespread and lasting public safety by addressing these issues head-on in a coordinated and collective effort."Each agency will have a representative who is able to make coordinated resource, crime intervention and policy decisions at a citywide level."Gun crimes continue to plague neighborhoods throughout Chicago," said Superintendent Johnson. "I want all of our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to share their experiences in an honest dialogue. I believe this conversation will offer perspective for everyone involved and hopefully, new strategies will emerge."The representatives will meet quarterly to hear reports on crime prevention and intervention strategies."The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is committed to improving public safety. I was proud to create the Gun Crimes Strategies Unit, where prosecutors work alongside the Chicago Police Department and other law enforcement partners, using data and intelligence to identify and prosecute violent offenders," said State's Attorney Kim Foxx. "As the first prosecutor's office in the country to publish detailed information on more than 350,000 felony offenders, the public now can see our efforts as we work to create more safe and just communities. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Chicago Police Department to improve our work while building trust through greater transparency.""Gun violence is tearing apart neighborhoods and destroying families across the city," said Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart. "We owe it to the victims and the entire city to work together and constantly review and improve how our criminal justice system is impacting public safety."The GunStat Initiative is modeled after a similar program piloted in Baltimore.