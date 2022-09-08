COPA releases final report on Chicago police fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez

The final report on the Chicago police shooting of Anthony Alvarez has been released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released its final report on the police shooting that killed Anthony Alvarez.

Officer Evan Solano shot Alvarez during a foot chase in March of 2021.

COPA found Alvarez had a weapon in his hand at the time, but that "a reasonable officer should have recognized" that Alvarez "was not an imminent threat."

Officers started chasing Alvarez because he was wanted for driving on a suspended license, COPA said.

COPA recommended Officer Solano be fired, but the Chicago Police Board decided to suspend him instead. He is now back on the job.