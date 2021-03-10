3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after several expensive cars were stolen from a rental car facility near O'Hare airport early Wednesday morning.At least three high-end cars were stolen about 1 a.m. from a Hertz rental car company near O'Hare, police said.Chicago police said it happened at a facility on Zemke Road, just off of Mannheim Road.It appears the thieves broke into the guard shack to open the exit gates and get the vehicles out.Police confirm the car rental service had two Infiniti vehicles and one Range Rover stolen. One vehicle was left in the lot.There are several cameras that may have captured the suspects. Police are reviewing that footage.No one was in custody later Wednesday morning.