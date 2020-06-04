Chicago police chase across city leaves 6 hurt, including suspect and officers; woman, 37, killed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were hurt and a woman was killed in a high-speed police chase across the city Wednesday night.The incident began in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, near 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said they saw a 22-year-old man in a dark-colored Jeep; the vehicle was possibly wanted for crimes committed in neighboring suburbs.Police tried to curb the vehicle in the 9400-block of South Union in Washington Heights, but the driver fled from police up the Kennedy Expressway. At one point, the suspect crashed into several vehicles near Irving Park Road after exiting the Kennedy. He then ran to a gas station at Irving Park and Pulaski roads, stole a car, and fled east on Irving Park Road, police said. No one was injured in the first crash.In the 1600-block of West Irving Park Road at about 10 p.m., police hit a Ford Explorer traveling north on Ashland Avenue. The squad cars had their lights and sirens activated, according to Chicago police. The driver of the Ford, a 37-year-old woman, was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she later died. Two police officers were also injured in the crash, and were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.After the initial impact, police spun out and struck a second vehicle that had been traveling west on Irving Park Road and was stopped at the light. The male driver, 62, and two female passengers, 29 and 44, were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.The suspect continued to flee south on Lake Shore Drive. He eventually hit a pole, and, after a short foot pursuit, was arrested in the 800-block of West Pershing in Bridgeport. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.Police did not immediately provide information about the deceased woman's identity or the identify of the man arrested.