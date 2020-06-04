Chicago police chase across city leaves 6 hurt, including suspect and officers; woman, 37, killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6230805" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase throughout Chicago Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were hurt and a woman was killed in an hour-long high-speed police chase across the city Wednesday night.The incident began in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, near 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said they saw a 22-year-old man in a dark-colored Jeep; the vehicle was possibly wanted for crimes committed in neighboring suburbs.Police tried to curb the vehicle in the 9400-block of South Union in Washington Heights, but the driver fled from police up the Kennedy Expressway. At one point, the suspect crashed into several vehicles near Irving Park Road after exiting the Kennedy. He then ran to a gas station at Irving Park and Pulaski roads, stole a car and fled east on Irving Park Road, police said. No one was injured in the first crash.Juan Moran was near the gas station when the man reportedly stole a car."I was scared at first; I ran upstairs and I was like, 'you know what, I'm going to get to the roof and start trying to film everything to see what's going on,'" Moran said. "It was chaotic."In the 1600-block of West Irving Park Road at about 10 p.m., police hit a Ford Explorer traveling north on Ashland Avenue. The squad cars had their lights and sirens activated, according to Chicago police. The driver of the Ford, a 37-year-old woman, was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she later died. Two police officers were also injured in the crash, and were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Matt Fusello was driving a friend home from the hospital, traveling west on Irving Park Road when they saw the crash."This car just comes straight at us, almost hits us head-on, probably going like 80 mph," Fusello said. "Weaving in and out of yellow lines, right past it we see this police car up in flames, just crashed like a truck hit it. It was pretty hardcore."After the initial impact, police spun out and struck a second vehicle that had been traveling west on Irving Park Road and was stopped at the light. The male driver, 62, and two female passengers, 29 and 44, were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.The suspect continued to flee south on Lake Shore Drive. He eventually hit a pole, and, after a short foot pursuit, was arrested in the 800-block of West Pershing in Bridgeport, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.Police did not immediately provide information about the deceased woman's identity or the identity of the man arrested.Illinois State Police said the suspect's vehicle is wanted in a homicide.