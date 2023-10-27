Northeastern Illinois University on Chicago's Northwest Side was briefly locked down after reports of shots fired nearby on Foster Avenue.

3 in custody after CPD chase near Northeastern Illinois University spurred by Chicago shots fired

CHICAGO -- Three suspects were in custody after a police chase Thursday night in North Park near Northeastern Illinois University.

About 8:45 p.m., officers on patrol responded to shots fired in the 5100-block of North Central Park Avenue and found occupants fleeing from a dark-colored SUV that crashed into a cemetery fence, Chicago police said.

Three males matching the description of those who fled were found and placed into custody, police said.

Northeastern Illinois University Police issued an emergency notification due to gunfire that was heard near the fence line at the Foster Access Road, according to a statement released by Northeastern.

The school was briefly locked down.

About an hour after the shots were fired, Northeastern issued an all-clear campus alert, according to the university.

Multiple firearms were recovered and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

"We acknowledge the anxiety and fear those on campus this evening may have felt during this episode and we thank you for your cooperation while sheltered in place," the university said. "A safe environment is crucial to our campus community and Northeastern Illinois University is committed to the safety and security of our faculty, staff, and students."

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

