Chicago police chase: Suspect in custody after leading pursuit through city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase throughout Chicago Wednesday night.At one point, the suspect crashed near Irving Park Road and the Kennedy Expressway, injuring some police officers. There was no word on their immediate condition.The man police were pursuing then stole a car from a gas station, eventually ditching it on Chicago's Southwest Side near Pershing and Halsted.Police took him into custody soon after. Authorities have not said why they were pursuing the man.