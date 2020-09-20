Chicago police officer hit by car during Chatham traffic stop

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was hit and injured by a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.Officers pulled the white Buick SUV over about 9:40 p.m. in the 8600-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago police.The driver took off during the stop and the Buick hit an officer's arm, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.As the Buick fled east on 83rd Street at a high speed, it sideswiped a westbound Toyota Camry near Ingleside Avenue, police said. The 38-year-old woman driving the Camry was not hurt.The Buick has not been located and no one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.