High ranking CPD official James Sanchez steps down after officers' alleged roles in bar party that violated COVID-19 regulations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high ranking official in the Chicago Police Department resigned after a party that violated Chicago's COVID-19 rules.
Former Deputy Director of Gang Investigations James Sanchez stepped down, according to CPD.
This comes after Chicago police opened an internal investigation into some officers' role in a party at a bar. More than 40 maskless people including some police officers were discovered in the bar's back room.
Guide's Sports Club in the city's Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood was cited last month for COVID-19 violations at that party.
An anonymous allegation claimed the party was for a retiring commander. The Tribune reported the resignation comes after the Jan. 7 party that was for Sanchez.
In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it "takes this incident seriously" and "Department members who are found to have violated the City's COVID orders will be held accountable."
The city of Chicago has cited over 300 businesses for violating various COVID-19 regulations since the pandemic began, officials previously said.
Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.
