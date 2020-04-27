CPD seize stolen vehicle, 20 lbs. of cannabis while dispersing group in West Lakeview

CHICAGO -- Chicago police seized 20 lbs. of cannabis, along with several other items, while attempting to disperse a group of people in West Lakeview Sunday.

Police responded to a public safety concern for a gathering in the 1900 block West Wolfram Street. While attempting to disperse the group, officers discovered a stolen vehicle, a handgun with an extended magazine and 20 lbs. of cannabis on the property, according to a tweet by Chicago Police.



Police have not provided any additonal information at this time.
