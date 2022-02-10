Chicago police ask public to weigh in on new foot chase policy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public to weigh in on its revised policy for foot pursuits.
The revised policy makes it clear that police may only begin a foot pursuit when there is a valid law enforcement need to detain a person. It also expands the role of supervisors.
You can look at the revised policy and give feedback on the CPD website now through February 25.
View CPD's new foot pursuit policy and comment here.
