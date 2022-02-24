Pancake breakfast fundraiser proceeds will buy bulletproof vests for Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual "Get Behind the Vest" pancake breakfast is back this weekend.Proceeds buy bullet proof vests for Chicago Police officers. A record number of officers were shot on the job last year.Many people may not know that Chicago police officers are responsible for replacing their own bulletproof vests, which only last about five years. At $500 or more per vest, in addition to other equipment and uniform expenses, the costs can quickly add up.19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea and Maria Marmolejo joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. to speak about this important event. Maria's husband, Edward, died in the line of duty in Chicago.The Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast happens will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Saint John Fisher's Kane Hall, 10200 S. Washtenaw, in Chicago.A to-go container costs $20 and is packed with pancakes, sausage, syrup and butter.