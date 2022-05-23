CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who broke into a West Lawn church rectory early Sunday morning and tried to steal a car.
It happened about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the Queen of the Universe Parish at 71st Street and Hamlin Avenue on the city's Southwest Side.
CPD said a 49-year-old man woke up to find someone going through his nightstand.
RELATED: Man robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line train; suspect critically hurt during struggle, police say
That person took the keys to his vehicle.
When the victim confronted the thief, that person ran away.
No one was hurt, and the vehicle was not taken.
CPD searching for suspect in West Lawn robbery at church rectory
ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News