CPD searching for suspect in West Lawn robbery at church rectory

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who broke into a West Lawn church rectory early Sunday morning and tried to steal a car.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the Queen of the Universe Parish at 71st Street and Hamlin Avenue on the city's Southwest Side.

CPD said a 49-year-old man woke up to find someone going through his nightstand.

That person took the keys to his vehicle.

When the victim confronted the thief, that person ran away.

No one was hurt, and the vehicle was not taken.
