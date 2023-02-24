2 CPD officers critically injured in Chicago Lawn crash, fire officials say

Two Chicago police officers were critically injured in a crash near 72nd and Fairfield in Chicago Lawn Friday, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said two CPD officers were injured in a crash in Chicago Lawn Friday afternoon.

A CPD car crashed into a tree near the intersection of 72nd and Fairfield. The Chicago Fire Department said two officers in the vehicle were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials did not release any further information on the nature of their injuries.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the circumstances leading up to the crash and any other vehicles that may be involved.

No further information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.