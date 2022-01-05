chicago crime

Chicago police release photos of SUV wanted in deadly New Year's Eve hit-and-run in Belmont Central

Courtesy: Chicago Police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have released photos of a Jeep wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Belmont Central on New Year's Eve.

Robin Mathis, 55, was in a crosswalk at Belmont and Menard avenues around 4:20 p.m. when the SUV hit her, Chicago police said.

Courtesy: Chicago Police



Mathis, from Hermosa, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead later that night, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The car was described as a gray 2014 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521, or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobelmont centralhit and runchicago crimechicago police departmenthit and run accident
CHICAGO CRIME
Cook Co. rejects Lightfoot ask to suspend some electronic monitoring
Lyft driver, passengers shot at in Woodlawn: VIDEO
New efforts aim to make Chicago safer in 2022, mayor says
3 banks robbed within 4 hours Monday: FBI
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports record high 32,279 new COVID cases, 80 deaths
CPS cancels school after CTU votes for remote learning
Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
Bradley police shooting suspect denied bond after extradition
DCFS worker fatally stabbed in Thayer, IL; suspect charged with murder
Cook Co. rejects Lightfoot ask to suspend some electronic monitoring
Berwyn carjacking suspects lead police on high-speed chase: ISP
Show More
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
COVID-19 Indiana: IN health commissioner tests positive for COVID
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
3 dead, 1 injured in River Grove house fire
Monks to cut ties with Benet Academy months after lacrosse coach hired
More TOP STORIES News