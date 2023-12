Man, 58, seriously injured in Bronzeville stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 58-year-old man was stabbed in Bronzeville Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was inside a residence in the 400-block of East 45th Street at about 3 a.m. when police said he suffered a stab wound.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

