CPD Commander Ed Wodnicki relieved of police powers by Interim Supt. Charlie Beck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-ranking Chicago police official has been relieved of his police powers.

Ed Wodnicki was stripped of his police powers by Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck. He is still drawing a salary.

The move stems from an investigation into allegations that Wodnicki refused to stop when a trooper in Indiana tried to pull him over in 2019 for speeding.

"Every member of this department, regardless of rank or position, is held to the highest professional and ethical standards," CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Beck's decision. "It's what we demand of ourselves and what the people of Chicago deserve and expect."

An internal investigation into the incident is pending, Guglielmi said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News