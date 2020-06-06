Chicago police squad car shot in Humboldt Park, no injuries reported

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police squad car was hit by gunfire Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
Someone fired a gunshot and hit the trunk of the unmarked police car at 1:19 a.m in the 1600 block of North Avers Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The shot caused minor damage to the car and no injuries were reported, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
