chicago police department

Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are mourning the loss of a young police officer who died by apparent suicide and was found in a personal vehicle behind an elementary school on the city's Southwest Side.

The officer's body was found in a personal vehicle behind Nathan Hale Elementary in the West Clearing neighborhood, near W. 61st Street and S. Melvina Ave., according to witnesses.

Ambulance 12 carried the officer's body to the Medical Examiner's Office, where police rank-and-file stood at attention, saluted, and listened to CPD Supt. David Brown.

Supt. Brown released a statement, asking the public to remember the officer's family.

"Being a police officer is not an easy job and our officers carry the weight of the world on their shoulders," Brown's statement read. "They put their lives on the line for the people of Chicago, all while balancing their daily lives and taking care of their families. At the end of the day, these police officers are only human. It's so important now, more than ever, to remember that."

The body was discovered before students arrived at Nathan Hale Elementary for summer classes, but the crime scene didn't go unnoticed. Seventh graders took note of the unusual scene behind their school building.

"When we first came to school there was two to five squad cars sitting back here. There was a black Jeep Wrangler, and they had a blue tarp over the top of it," said Anthony Ceska, a seventh grade student.

Since summer school was in session, the principal put out an email to the school community. It said there were "no safety threats" to the students.

The school cancelled outdoor recess. The principal's email said "no students or staff" were in the area at the time of the incident.

"It's just sad to hear and it's devastating because we lost another member of our community," Ceska said.

ABC 7 Chicago talked to Anthony Ceska with his mother's permission. The neighborhood, the 13th Ward, is home to police officers and firefighters.

Alderman Marty Quinn represents the community. "Our Chicago police officers are courageous and brave but also stressed and working overtime to stem the violence in the city," Quinn said in a statement.

"It's just devastating," Ceska said.

If you or a loved on are struggling with your mental health and thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-8255

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoclearingsuicidemental healthchicago police departmentsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
2 in custody after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
IA man found with gun at hotel here to propose, not attack: lawyer
Vietnam veteran dies after attempted carjacking in Hyde Park
New mural honors young victims of Chicago gun violence
TOP STORIES
IL reports 861 new COVID cases
2 in custody after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
2 bodies found at former Versace mansion
IA man found with gun at hotel here to propose, not attack: lawyer
Chicago Auto Show features luxury cars, EVs, even puppies
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $1M fund for illegal gun tips
Show More
First child tax credit payments have been sent | Here's what to know
Americans face months-long wait for passports
CPS principal charged in overtime fraud scheme
Chilling 911 calls from Fla. condo collapse reveal chaos
Chicago Weather: Muggy with occasional showers and storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News