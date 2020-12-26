bombing

Chicago police 'remain diligent' after Nashville explosion, say no apparent threat to city

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say they are keeping watch for signs of any threats following a Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The explosion, which authorities called intentional, reportedly came from a parked recreational vehicle that played a recording shortly before the blast occurred, warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

Three people were injured and several buildings in the area were damaged.

Chicago police said that while there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the city, they are staying alert in the wake of the explosion.

RELATED: Human remains found near downtown Nashville explosion, police say

"The Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring the reported vehicle explosion in Nashville and will maintain the appropriate level of readiness here in Chicago," CPD said in a statement. "We have no actionable intelligence of any threat to Chicago, but we will remain diligent across the city."

While the motivation for the explosion was not immediately clear Friday afternoon, it is common practice for CPD to operate in a state of heightened vigilance following attacks in other cities.

The FBI is leading the investigation in Nashville.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobombingexplosionterror threatbomb threatnashvillethreatpolicechicago police department
BOMBING
US charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion over Scotland
Photos offer inside look at mosque bombed by 'White Rabbit' militia
The next crackdown on Illinois' White Rabbit militia
White Rabbit militia leader claims his day job was hunting wanted terrorists
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
Haircut leads to COVID death of couple days before Christmas after short family visit
Shelter dogs pick their own Christmas toys in adorable video
IL reports 5,742 cases, 156 COVID-19 deaths
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Officers surprise family who lost child to gun violence with Christmas gifts
Chicago cops in botched raid had prior complaints
Show More
NJ house displays over 240 holiday inflatables
In Christmas Mass homily, Cardinal Cupich addresses toll of COVID-19 pandemic
Fire at Waukegan building extinguished after 5 hours
Son of man killed in Bridgeport attempted carjacking given gifts
IN reports 5,563 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
More TOP STORIES News