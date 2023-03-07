CPD graduation scheduled for Tuesday, just days after Chicago police officer killed

The Chicago police funeral for Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso is scheduled for later this week, as well. He was shot and killed last week in Gage Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police leaders will take part in the department's graduation at Navy Pier Tuesday, just days after one of their own was gunned down.

Loved ones are preparing for this week's funeral for fallen CPD Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

They gathered Monday night for a prayer vigil.

But the CPD graduation ceremony will take place at Navy Pier starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be there to speak to the new officers inside the Aon Grand Ballroom, as she has in the past.

It comes just days before the city prepares to lay Vasquez Lasso to rest.

The 32 year old was shot and killed last week responding to a domestic violence call in Gage Park.

On Monday night, he was honored in a special prayer service at a church on the Southwest Side.

And also on Monday, Sen. Dick Durbin spoke about the fallen officer on the Senate floor.

"Officer Vasquez Lasso was an immigrant to this country. He came here from Colombia, and became a citizen and became a police officer. He gave his life for the people who live in this country," Durbin said.

The widow of Officer Vasquez Lasso shared a touching tribute to her late husband on social media, saying "It will never be goodbye, but see you later to my favorite person, my best friend, my travel and adventure partner who will always be in my heart."

The tragedy is a reminder of the danger officers face in the line of duty.

