2 Chicago police officers charged with beating teen during January arrest in Woodlawn

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 CPD officers charged with beating man in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are charged with beating a 17-year-old boy following a police chase in January in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara are both charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Both officers are decorated U.S. Army veterans who have been with the Chicago Police Department since 2014, and are now assigned to Grand Crossing's District 3.

The charging papers say Guebara and Shafer were patrolling the area near the 6400-block of South Cottage Grove on Jan. 10 when they identified a white Camaro with three passengers inside as a stolen vehicle. They started a chase and were eventually T-boned by the Camaro, which then drove away. A second responding squad took the driver into custody; Guebara ad Shafer arrived as the arrest was taking place, the charging documents said.

The proffer read in court Wednesday said in part, "Guebara exited and struck Victim in the face with a closed fist as Victim laid on his stomach with his left arm behind his back and his right arm under his chin...Defendant Shafer exited and...struck victim on the head with a closed fist four times. Defendant Shafer then pushed victim's face onto the concrete sidewalk."

Prosecutors further allege that neither Guebara nor Shafer turned on their body cameras, but said other body cam video and CPD POD video captured the entire incident.

Defense attorneys for the officers dispute the accusations and claim the 17-year-old had earlier pulled a weapon on them, which was later recovered, and that when they arrived on the scene he was still struggling with officers. The defense attorneys called the blows "mechanical strikes aimed at attaining compliance."

The officers are due back in court on Sept. 10. If convicted they face anywhere from probation prison sentence of two to five years.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement, "Last night, Officers Victor Guebara, 40, and Jeffery Shafer, 35, both seven-year veterans of the Chicago Police Department, surrendered to members of the Department's Bureau of Internal Affairs at the 1st District Police Station. Each has since been charged with one (1) felony count of Official Misconduct/Fail Perform and one (1) felony count of Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm. These charges are related to an on-duty incident that occurred on January 10, 2021 in the 6400 block of S. Cottage Grove. Later that same month, both officers were relieved of police powers, and they could face additional disciplinary actions pending the outcomes of the criminal and administrative investigations."

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowoodlawnofficer arrestedpolice officerchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chase Bank worker stabbed inside branch blocks from Mag Mile
Misspelled COVID-19 card leads to Oak Lawn woman's arrest in Hawaii
Joe Rogan has COVID, has taken controversial anti-parasitic drug
Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns
Chicago small business owners surprised by 'balloon bombing'
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
IL reports 5,178 COVID cases, 26 deaths
Show More
Gregg Leakes, husband of reality star NeNe Leakes, dies at 66
Tenn. inmate dies from COVID-19 after giving birth
Cook County Missing Persons Project aims to resolve nearly 170 cases
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning removed
More TOP STORIES News