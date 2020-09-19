Survey seeks public's input on CPD's policies, including responses to hate crimes

CHICAGO -- Chicago's police department is surveying residents on its policies, including the agency's response to hate crimes and interactions with children and people with disabilities.

The public surveys will be open for online responses until Oct. 15. Topics also include policies on prohibition of sexual misconduct, language access and interactions with religious communities.

The surveys are part of court-ordered reforms after the U.S. Justice Department found a history of racial bias and excessive use of force by Chicago police.



Deputy Supt. Barbara West oversees the department's Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform.

"In order for our policies to be truly effective, they must reflect the community's input, feedback and shared experiences," West said.

West said the department also plans to begin focus groups on each policy this year.

Participants will be chosen at random. People interested can sign up through an online form.
