Man charged for attacking, injuring Chicago police detective who was investigating South Shore murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to an attack in February.The man was one of two individuals that attacked a Chicago police detective who was investigating a previous homicide in the city's South Shore neighborhood. The second offender is still being sought.Police said two men armed with a gun and knife attacked the officer from behind around 7 p.m. in the 7700-block of South Yates and began physically assaulting him while rummaging through his pockets.The suspects fled when the detective's partner rushed to help him, police said. One of the suspects was taken into custody in the 2300-block of E. 75th Street. The other suspect remains at large.Chicago police said the detective, a 26-year veteran of the department, was taken to an area hospital in good condition with injuries to his head and neck.