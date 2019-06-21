Chicago police discuss their public safety initiative for the weekend

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are urging the public to be aware and report any suspicious activity as the city prepares for a busy weekend in the city.

From the Rolling Stones concert, to the County LakeShake Festival and many other events, law enforcement want to ensure the public's safety during the event-filled weekend.

"The City plans well in advance with event organizers and will monitor events and weather conditions over the weekend to ensure the public safety," said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. "We also ask residents, visitors and event attendees at the various festivities to respect the surrounding communities, have meeting plans in place in case of an emergency and report any situations that appear to pose a possible threat by calling 9-1-1 or by notifying on-site security."
