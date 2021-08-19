Thousands attend fallen CPD Officer Ella French funeral service

Today we lay to rest our Fallen Hero & Officer - Ella French #15013 #NeverForget #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/jllFbK6nBd — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 19, 2021

Mourners gather at funeral for Officer French

Officer Ella French funeral procession arrives for visitation

WATCH: Cardinal Blase Cupich delivers homily at fallen Officer French funeral

A tremendous outpouring of honor and respect from #LawEnforcement Officers nationwide at the visitation for fallen #ChicagoPolice Officer Ella French.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands gathered Thursday to mourn fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French Thursday morning for her funeral Mass.Just three years into her police career,during a traffic stop earlier this month. Her casket made its way to the Wrightwood neighborhood Wednesday and Thursday, where it was greeted by her fellow officers at St. Rita of Cascia Church.Cardinal Blase Cupich presided over her funeral mass, as thousands said their final goodbyes to the officer.Cupich spoke to the dangers police officers face on a daily basis during his homily.French's mother gave a eulogy Thursday, remembering her daughter in her childhood and as a young woman.The father of French's partner Carlos Yanez, who was critically hurt in the shooting, also offered his condolences during the funeral Mass, saying his son wanted him to be there.Chicago Fire Department officials provided a cooling bus for the massive crowd of police officers gathered in the hot weather Thursday, as some became faint.Five people were transported from the funeral, including two state troopers, CPD officers and a 16-year-old girl, CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.On Wednesday, a line of mourners thousands deep wrapped around the perimeter of the South Side chapel.Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, and city politicians came to personally thank the French family. Though her time on the police force was short, French worked in some of Chicago's most violent South Side neighborhoods.People there already miss her."We loved her in our community, and I hope that justice is served," Englewood resident Lori Kilgore said. "I could just feel the love and compassion and to be able to shake hands with the mom and the brother did a lot for me today."So many came in uniform - though not necessarily a Chicago police uniform. As officers and deputies and firefighters often say, there's a bond behind the badge."I know these are hard times for the city, and we just wanted to show respect from Passaic, New Jersey," Officer Miguel Garcia said."It's sort of sad the only time we get to see some of our coworkers from other districts, other units or even from the academy, is in situations like this," said Officer Maria Guzman, who works in CPD's traffic unit."Traffic is the most dangerous thing being a police officer, and for that to happen to one of our own, and one of the young ones, it was extremely hurtful," added Officer Ronda Pressley, who also works in the traffic unit.Retired CPD officer Stephanie Jordan offered her condolences to French's family, too."Somber, people just trying to hold their composure for the family, show their respect," Jordan said, adding that she was the same age as the fallen 29-year-old when she joined the department.Many had never met the 29-year-old, but still feel the impact of her loss, like Detective Joe Bowes, a 26-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He came early to see the casket arrive at the church and made sure he brought his children."They hear about the bad things every once in a while happen with one of us, but every day, there are people like Officer French out there sacrificing and doing good for these communities that are in a lot of trouble," Bowes said.French was killed and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, was critically injured in a shooting while conducting a traffic stop in West Englewood earlier this month. Two brothers have been charged in the shooting.French had been with the department three years, and in that short time earned commendations and honorable mentions."It tears at your heart because these people, the public, I don't think understands what these people in the uniforms do every day," Bowes said.Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart was among the hundreds of fellow law enforcers and public servants paying their respects to the fallen officer."We have to come together as a unit and a city, especially with all the turmoil going on within the city," said Frank Velez, a department district chief with the Chicago Fire Department.Two people are charged in the shooting. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.Police say Emonte Morgan both killed French and shot her partner three times during the Aug. 7 Englewood traffic stop. His brother, Eric Morgan, police said, was driving the car the officers had pulled over for expired tags.Emonte, also known as "Monte," and Eric Morgan were both ordered held without bond. Emonte did not appear in court; he is hospitalized at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn after police shot him after the shootings of French and her partner.French joined the Chicago Police Department in 2018 after previously working with the Cook County Sheriff's Office.She is the first female Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty since 1988. This is also the first time a CPD officer has died in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office.French is survived by her mother and brother.