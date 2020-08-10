Chicago shooting: Chicago police exchange shots with suspect near Michigan, Lake amid looting

RELATED: Widespread looting, property damage in Chicago overnight
Someone fired at police and officers returned fire near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street, according to a tweet from Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.
Police were trying to arrest a looter at the 7-Eleven store on Lake Street and Wabash when the store's owner said he witnesses someone in a vehicle driving southbound on Michigan open fire on police.
No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hit, Ahern said.
WATCH: Downtown shootout with police heard during live report
ABC7's Jessica D'Onofrio was reporting live on looting near State and Lake Street when she heard the gunshots coming from a few blocks away.
A day earlier, a person was shot by police and taken into custody after allegedly firing at officers in Englewood.
