Chicago shooting: Chicago police exchange shots with suspect near Michigan, Lake amid looting

CHICAGO -- Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with someone early Monday morning amid widespread looting and violence in the Loop.Someone fired at police and officers returned fire near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street, according to a tweet from Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.Police were trying to arrest a looter at the 7-Eleven store on Lake Street and Wabash when the store's owner said he witnesses someone in a vehicle driving southbound on Michigan open fire on police.No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hit, Ahern said.ABC7's Jessica D'Onofrio was reporting live on looting near State and Lake Street when she heard the gunshots coming from a few blocks away.A day earlier, a person was shot by police and taken into custody after allegedly firing at officers in Englewood.