Chicago police find submerged car in DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police found a submerged car in DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning after they said surveillance video showed a vehicle drive into the water.

Randolph Street exit and entrance ramps to Lake Shore Drive are closed as police investigate.

Police said they responded to the area while investigating a missing person and tracked a cell phone ping to the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive. Police said POD camera video showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan at the location.

It is not known how many people were in the vehicle or if they were able to make it out safely.

Divers have gone into the water to search. A heavy wrecker has arrived at the scene to remove the car from the water.

Family members of missing 22-year-old Anthony Ramos came to DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning. Ramos and his best friend, 21 year-old Antonio Lemon, were last seen leaving a night club in the 200-block of West Ontario Street early Sunday morning.

"We want to know where they are," said Elizabeth Bautista, Ramos' godmother. "We're worried sick. There is a knot in out throat and it feels like it is choking us...I remember defensing him when he was little and now I can't do anything to help him other than be out here looking of him and I just want to know where he is. I just want to find him, but I don't want to know that he's gone. It's hard."

They said they had not heard from police but heard news of the search and came to DuSable Harbor.
