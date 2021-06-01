Chicago police to hold webinar on new foot pursuit policy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will host an online event Tuesday night where people can get more information about the department's foot pursuit policy.
Just last week, Superintendent David Brown announced changes to that policy following the deaths of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez. Both were shot by police after being chased.
RELATED: New CPD foot pursuit policy outlined by Supt. David Brown
The webinar will take place at 7 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DrLtV_8wSjaSVJQ8lbvA2g
The department will also host community conversations on June 30 and July 10. The first public comment period online will end on July 15, and on July 23 the final policy draft will be posted online for a final 15-day public comment period.
