chicago police department

Chicago police to hold webinar on new foot pursuit policy

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will host an online event Tuesday night where people can get more information about the department's foot pursuit policy.

Just last week, Superintendent David Brown announced changes to that policy following the deaths of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez. Both were shot by police after being chased.

RELATED: New CPD foot pursuit policy outlined by Supt. David Brown

The webinar will take place at 7 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DrLtV_8wSjaSVJQ8lbvA2g

The department will also host community conversations on June 30 and July 10. The first public comment period online will end on July 15, and on July 23 the final policy draft will be posted online for a final 15-day public comment period.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillepolice chasechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
Search continues for Iñaki Bascaran since weekend disappearance
3 CPD officers among 4 injured in West Side crash
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News