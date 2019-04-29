Chicago police holding 24-hour vigil outside Gold Star Families Memorial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is commemorating Police Officer Memorial Month with a 24-hour vigil.

It's near the water wall at the Gold Star Families Memorial near Soldier Field. A vigil there started at midnight with the playing of "Taps."

It will be played again Monday one minute before midnight.

The month of May is when police around the country honor fallen officers. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said an Honor Guard will assist any Gold Star Family member bringing flowers or wreaths to place them in a ceremonial fashion.
