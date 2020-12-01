chicago crime

Chicago police report violence against officers up 300% from last year

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO -- CPD said some crimes have decreased in 2020, but rates of violent crime including murder were very high.

Overnight Tuesday, Chicago Police announced the department had recovered more than 10,000 guns so far this year.

Even with all of the guns recovered, CPD stats show there have been more than 700 murders in 2020 and nearly 4,000 shootings.

This year's crime rate was a big jump from last year and also higher than the murder rate in 2016, which was Chicago's most violent year in recent memory.

The department reported a nearly 300% spike in violence against CPD officers.

"This has even a difficult year for law enforcement throughout the country as COVID-19 and civil unrest have converged to create charged environments in major U.S. cities," said Superintendent David Brown in a statement. "Chicago is no exception. And yet, our officers continue to work hard every day to make our home a safer place. I want to commend our brave officers for putting their lives on the line and working to improve public safety."

This year, officers have been shot at 71 times, and 10 cops were shot.
